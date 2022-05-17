BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A new equine and gaming center could be on its way to Boyd County.

Some residents say they are okay with this, but others say the decision is too soon, claiming there are still several factors left to consider.

Judge-Executive Eric Chaney says Revolutionary Racing Kentucky expressed interest in using the old Sears building near Camp Landing Entertainment District for live quarter horse racing, broadcast horse racing, wagering, food and entertainment.

Recently, the court voted to continue negotiations. However, several members of the community expressed opposition to the possibility.

Monday evening, many individuals who live in the area echoed the same message, “We are not for gambling in this county.”

Several stated they were worried about how close the gaming center would be to Camp Landing, a family-friendly entertainment district.

Camp Landing owner Jason Camp says he would be okay being neighbors with a casino or horse track, but his issue stems from plans already in discussion, long before this idea came into the picture. This included the addition of a new convention center.

They put down that they were going to move in this direction, so we are disappointed if we’re not going to have a convention center and doing this flipped over to a casino. Jason Camp, Owner of Camp Landing

Camp and several other community members say they would like to see more discussion on this item before taking any action. However, others say the equine addition is what the area needs.

You’re going to bring more jobs, you’re going to bring in more commerce, hopefully, some tourism in this area. Lexington has the Kentucky Derby. It would be awesome if we had something out here. Andrew Camarillo, area resident

Judge Chaney says he’s checked with other areas that have been in the same position, and he believes this could be the next step toward economic growth.

No decisions have been made yet. The county is still in negotiation with the company.

Revolutionary Racing Kentucky says they are awaiting approval for its ninth horse racing track license before making any further comments.