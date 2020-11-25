Boyd County Public Library close, curbside service available

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The increase in COVID-19 cases has prompted the temporary closure of the Boyd County Public Library but will have curbside service available for curbside pickup materials and digital items.

BCPL officials say materials for curbside pickup can be requested online, by phone, by email or by Facebook Messenger.

The curbside service and phone service will be available the following days and times:

Main Branch Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Catlettsburg Branch Wednesday and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.



The book drops at both locations will remain available 24/7.