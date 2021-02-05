Coronavirus Updates
Coronavirus Updates
Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK
February 07 2021 06:00 pm

Boyd County reaches new milestone in COVID-19 deaths

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center says another resident has died in connection to COVID-19.

Health officials confirmed the death of a 59-year-old male. The death brings the county to 60 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

The county is also reporting 23 new positive COVID-19 cases as of Friday, Feb. 5. The new cases bring Boyd County to 107 cases reported since Monday, Feb. 1. Health officials in the county have recorded a total of 4,317 cases throughout the pandemic. Those with newly reported cases today range in ages from 15 to 76-years-old.

At least 2,618 people in the county have recovered from the virus. As of Thursday, Feb. 5, Boyd County was red on Kentucky’s Current Incidence Rate map with a rate of 52%.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS