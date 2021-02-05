Boyd County reaches new milestone in COVID-19 deaths

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center says another resident has died in connection to COVID-19.

Health officials confirmed the death of a 59-year-old male. The death brings the county to 60 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

The county is also reporting 23 new positive COVID-19 cases as of Friday, Feb. 5. The new cases bring Boyd County to 107 cases reported since Monday, Feb. 1. Health officials in the county have recorded a total of 4,317 cases throughout the pandemic. Those with newly reported cases today range in ages from 15 to 76-years-old.

At least 2,618 people in the county have recovered from the virus. As of Thursday, Feb. 5, Boyd County was red on Kentucky’s Current Incidence Rate map with a rate of 52%.