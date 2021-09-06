Boyd County reports 100 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center says 100 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported this weekend. The new cases bring Boyd County to 267 new cases reported since Sept. 1.

According to the BCEOC, Boyd County has had a total of 6,661 COVID-19 cases reported throughout the pandemic. The county has also reported 86 COVID-19 related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Of the new cases reported today, Sept. 6, only one, a 24-year-old, has been hospitalized. Those with newly confirmed cases range in age from 4 months old to 96 years old. Health officials say 20 of the residents with new cases are under the age of 12 and too young to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Health officials say 3,962 residents of Boyd County have recovered from the virus.

Both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kentucky Department for Public Health have Boyd County listed as red, meaning it has a high rate of community transmission for COVID-19.

The KDPH lists Boyd County’s current incidence rate of 102.1. The CDC says the county has had 749.18 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people in the past seven days. The county’s estimated population, according to the CDC, is 46,718.

According to the CDC, 53.1% of those eligible in Boyd County, or 21,397 people 12 years and older, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 41.7%, or 16,802 people, have been fully vaccinated.