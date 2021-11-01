Boyd County reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 32 new cases

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center says two more Boyd County residents have died due to COVID-19 between Oct. 30 and Nov. 1, bringing the county to 108 deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 58-year-old male and a 61-year-old male.

The BCEOC says 32 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported since Oct. 30. According to health officials, Boyd County has had a total of 8,290 COVID-19 cases reported since the pandemic began. Of those, eight cases have been reported this month.

Of the new cases in today’s report, three people have been hospitalized. Those with newly confirmed cases range in age from 12 years old to 74 years old. Health officials say six of the residents with new cases are ages 18 or younger, and three are in children under the age of 12 who are too young to be vaccinated.

Health officials say 5,288 residents of Boyd County have recovered from the virus.

Both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kentucky Department for Public Health have Boyd County listed as red, meaning it has a high rate of community transmission for COVID-19.

The KDPH lists Boyd County’s current incidence rate of 28.4. The CDC says the county has had 203.35 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people in the past seven days. The county’s estimated population, according to the CDC, is 46,718.

According to the CDC, 55.2% of those eligible in Boyd County, or 22,237 people 12 years and older, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 45.8%, or 18,443 people, have been fully vaccinated.