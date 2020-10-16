Boyd County reports 20th COVID-19 death, more than 600 total cases

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center is reporting three more people have died due to COVID-19.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of an 85 year-old male, a 77-year-old female and a 65-year-old female, bringing the county to a total of 20 deaths since the pandemic began.

The county also reports 16 new cases of COVID-19, including an 8-year-old child. All new cases are in home isolation. Health officials say the county has confirmed 605 cases since the pandemic began and 453 residents have recovered.

