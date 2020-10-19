Boyd County reports 21st COVID-19 death

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center says another person has died due to COVID-19.

Health officials confirmed the death of a 73-year-old male, bringing the county to 21 COVID-19 related deaths.

As of 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, Boyd County also reports six additional cases of COVID-19. The cases include a 36-year-old female and a 67-year-old male both in hospital isolation. A 21-year-old female, a 55-year-old male, a 47-year-old male and a 25-year-old male are all in home isolation.

Boyd County reports a total of 623 cases, 128 of which have been reported in October. 461 people in the county have recovered from the virus.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.