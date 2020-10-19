Boyd County reports 21st COVID-19 death

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center says another person has died due to COVID-19.
Health officials confirmed the death of a 73-year-old male, bringing the county to 21 COVID-19 related deaths.
As of 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, Boyd County also reports six additional cases of COVID-19. The cases include a 36-year-old female and a 67-year-old male both in hospital isolation. A 21-year-old female, a 55-year-old male, a 47-year-old male and a 25-year-old male are all in home isolation.
Boyd County reports a total of 623 cases, 128 of which have been reported in October. 461 people in the county have recovered from the virus.
