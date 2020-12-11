Boyd County reports 34th COVID-19 death

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Health officials in Boyd County say another person has died due to COVID-19.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center confirmed the death of a 79-year-old male, bringing the county to 34.

Health officials have reported 2,510 cases of COVID-19 in Boyd County throughout the pandemic and 648 cases this month, with 24 new cases reported Friday, Dec. 11. Those with new cases range in ages from 6-years-old to 85-years-old, one of whom is in the hospital.

1,208 Boyd County residents have recovered from the virus.