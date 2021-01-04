Boyd County reports 45th COVID-19 death

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Health officials say another Boyd County resident has died in connection to COVID-19.

According to the Boyd County Emergency Operations Center, health officials confirmed the death of a 76-year-old female, bringing the total deaths in the county to 45.

County health officials also say 39 more COVID-9 cases have been reported within the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 157 cases just within the first four days of the new year. Those with newly confirmed cases range in ages from 8-months-old to 75-years-old, with one person in the group reportedly hospitalized.

Throughout the pandemic, 3,300 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Boyd County. 1,868 people have recovered. Boyd County is currently red on Kentucky’s current incidence rate map with a rate of 118%.