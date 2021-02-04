Boyd County reports 59th COVID-19 death

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Health officials have confirmed Boyd County’s 59th death related to COVID-19.

According to the Boyd County Emergency Operations Center, a 76-year-old female has died in connection to the virus.

The county is also reporting 19 new COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, Feb. 4, bringing the county to a total of 4,294 cases throughout the pandemic. 84 of those cases have been reported in the past four days. Health officials say those with newly confirmed cases range in ages between 9-years-old and 91-years-old, one of whom has been hospitalized.

Health officials say at least 2,604 Boyd County residents have recovered from the virus. Boyd County is currently red on Kentucky’s Current Incidence Rate map with a rate of 52%.