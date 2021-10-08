Boyd County reports another COVID-19 death, more than 120 new cases

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center says one more Boyd County resident has died due to COVID-19 between Oct. 5 and Oct. 8, bringing the county to 99 deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 70-year-old male.

The BCEOC says 127 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported since Oct. 5. According to health officials, Boyd County has had a total of 7,860 COVID-19 cases reported since the pandemic began.

Of the new cases in today’s report, three people have been hospitalized. Those with newly confirmed cases range in age from two months old to 96 years old. Health officials say 30 of the residents with new cases are under the age of 18, and 16 of those residents are under the age of 12 and too young to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Health officials say 4,882 residents of Boyd County have recovered from the virus.

Both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kentucky Department for Public Health have Boyd County listed as red, meaning it has a high rate of community transmission for COVID-19.

The KDPH lists Boyd County’s current incidence rate of 58.4. The CDC says the county has had 428.10 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people in the past seven days. The county’s estimated population, according to the CDC, is 46,718.

According to the CDC, 56.5% of those eligible in Boyd County, or 22,764 people 12 years and older, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 45.6%, or 18,361 people, have been fully vaccinated.