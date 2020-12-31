Boyd County reports another death, nearly 80 new COVID-19 cases

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Boyd County health officials say another person has died related to COVID-19, bringing the county to 44 deaths related to the virus.

On Thursday, Dec. 31, the Boyd County Emergency Operations Center confirmed the death of an 80-year-old male.

The county is also reporting 72 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours. Health officials say those with newly confirmed cases range in ages from 4-years-old to 90-years old with one person admitted to the hospital.

Boyd County has reported a total of 3,143 COVID-19 cases throughout the pandemic with 1,281 of those reported in the month of December alone. Health officials say 1,790 county residents have recovered from the virus.

According to Kentucky’s current incidence rate map, Boyd County is red with an incidence rate of 62.4% as of yesterday, Wednesday, Dec. 30.

The county says it will not have an update Friday, January 1, 2021, and the next COVID-19 update for Boyd County will be released Saturday, Jan. 2.