Boyd County reports multiple cases of COVID-19

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — During his daily press briefing on Sunday, March 29, 2020, Kentucky Governor said 45 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Bluegrass State.
Of the 45 new cases reported Sunday, four of them came from Boyd County. Beshear did not report any new deaths during his briefing.
Officials with Ashland-Boyd County Health Department say all four patients who tested positive for COVID-19 were not hospitalized and have been in self-isolation ever since.
Health officials with the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department are arguing people to continue practice good hand hygiene, social distancing, and staying home except for essential needs. Health experts say doing these things will help flatten the curve.
