Boyd County reports sixth COVID-19 death

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Health officials in Boyd County are reporting the county’s sixth death related to COVID-19.

According to the Boyd County Emergency Operations Center, an 89-year-old woman has died due to the virus.

The county also reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 340. Health officials say 237 residents in Boyd County have recovered from the virus.

