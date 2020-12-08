Boyd County reports two more COVID-19 deaths

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Health officials in Boyd County say two more residents have died due to COVID-19.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center confirmed the deaths of a 68-year-old male and a 64-year-old female, bringing the county to a total of 33 COVID-19 deaths.

Health officials also say 18 more COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the county. Those with a new diagnosis range from 17-years-old to 84-years-old, none of whom are currently hospitalized.

The new cases bring Boyd County to a total of 2,418 cases throughout the pandemic. 555 of those have been reported this month.

Health officials say 1,117 county residents have recovered from COVID-19.