Boyd County residents share mixed feelings on ‘Wet’ petition

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A petition to place a “Wet” vote on the ballot this November has been stirring up mixed opinions between Boyd County residents.

The campaign known as “Vote Wet Boyd” has been gathering signatures from people for a referendum to make Boyd County 100% “Wet.” This would allow alcohol sales to venture away from only certain regions in Ashland.

Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney has made his stand on the matter loud and clear.

I am expressing my full support for this measure. Eric Chaney, Boyd County Judge-Executive

Chaney believes this could be economically beneficial and could “open doors in the county.” Others in the Ashland and Boyd County areas say they also believe this could help the county grow.



The Boyd County fiscal court is putting the decision to put the vote on the November ballot in the hands of the people. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Ashland pastor James Adkins says that he is for putting the vote on the ballot, but not for economic reasons.

Adkins expressed his concerns surrounding “bootlegging” or illegally transporting and distributing alcoholic beverages. He says making alcohol easily accessible in the county would deter “bootleggers” from selling not only to adults, but kids as well.

Kids will go and buy it there. I know because I bought it there when I was a kid at a bootlegger’s. James Adkins, church pastor in Ashland

Others in the community are not on board with this plan. Boyd County resident, Jamie Kidd, along with several others, have voiced their concerns based on religion and the well being of the community.

Kidd, a former volunteer firefighter, says that he has seen the negative impacts of alcohol sales in the county. He, as well as others we spoke with, mentioned several instances of drunk driving and the possibility of an increase in accidents.

A similar referendum in 2016 failed by 1,100 votes, but the county has not remained “Dry” through the past few years. Even with the current alcohol sales in the city of Ashland, some say promises were not kept.

When we had the moist vote, we were promised all these new restaurants and all this new stuff and we got one new Mexican restaurant that I’m pretty sure would be there even if they didn’t sell alcohol. Jamie Kidd, Boyd County resident

Chaney says the fiscal court is placing the decision in the hands of the people within the county.

The petition would need 3,423 signatures by Aug. 11 to be put on the ballot in November. For more information on the petition, click here.

To sign the petition, click here.

