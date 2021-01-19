Coronavirus Updates

Boyd County surpasses 50 COVID-19 deaths

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
February 07 2021 06:00 pm

BOYD COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two more people in Boyd County have died in connection to COVID-19. The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center has reported a total of 51 deaths throughout the course of the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 47-year-old woman and a 65-year-old woman due to the virus.

The county is also reporting 46 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The new cases bring Boyd County to 3,888 cases reported throughout the pandemic, with 745 of those reported just this month.

A total of 2,192 county residents have recovered from the virus. Boyd County is currently red on Kentucky’s Current Incidence Rate map with a rate of 53.9%.

