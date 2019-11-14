Boyd County vote recanvass shows same election results

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WOWK) — A state wide vote recanvass was scheduled for Thursday morning in Kentucky at the request of Republican Governor Matt Bevin. Bevin lost the election to Democrat State Attorney General Andy Beshear by a margin of 5,000 votes in the general election. Bevin has not yet conceded the election.

In Boyd County, the recanvass in Boyd County matched the original numbers reported by County Clerk Debbie Jones. “The recanvassed numbers are the same as what we certified last Friday by noon,” said Jones. Beshear beat Bevin in Boyd County by 807 votes.

The recanvass took place at 9 am Thursday morning at the Boyd County Courthouse. Representatives with the democratic and republican parties were present for the recanvass, which lasted about 1.5 hours.

Jones says Wednesday’s recanvass was not the first one she has taken on in her 13 years as County Clerk. However, it is the first time she had dealt with a state-wide race. She adds that she had already conducted a recanvass of her own last week and the numbers matched the election results. Jones says she does a recanvass for every election, no matter how close the results might be. She says it’s a policy she enacted when she was first elected.

Governor Bevin said doesn’t expect a different result, however he has 30 days to contest the election once the state certifies it on November 21. Jones believes a formal recount wouldn’t make a difference in Boyd County.

“It’d be pointless,” Jones said. “At some [point], you have to stop and admit [the result] is accurate.”

Jones will have to submit the recanvass results to the Kentucky Board of Elections.