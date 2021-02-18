Boyd County woman found dead from hypothermia

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Boyd County Coroner Mark Hammond says an elderly woman has died from hypothermia in Ashland.

Hammond says the woman was found Wednesday, Feb. 17, in an apartment building that had not had electricity since the first ice storm. He estimated she had died about two to three days prior to being found. The woman’s name and further details are not being released at this time.

Hammond urged residents to seek a warming center or shelter if needed and encouraged people to check on their neighbors, especially the elderly.