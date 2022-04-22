CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The best-selling R&B group Boyz II Men is coming to Charleston.

The group will perform at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences of West Virginia on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, with the show starting at 7:30 p.m.

Pre-Sale tickets will be available for select audiences, including Clay Center Concert Club members, beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, April 25. Tickets will be available for the public starting at 10 a.m. beginning Friday, April 29.

Tickets can be purchased in person at the Clay Center Box Office, on the Clay Center’s website or by calling 304-561-3570. The Clay Center also has more about it’s Concert Club online.

The concert is being presented with support from Dow, Spriggs Distributing Company, Andy & Margo Teeter & the West Virginia Lottery. As well as with financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History, and the National Endowment for the Arts, and with the approval of the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.