Braidy Industries announces change in leadership

ASHLAND, Ky. (AP, WOWK) – An aluminum company planning to build a $1.7 billion plant in Appalachia has announced a management shakeup.

In a tweet this afternoon, the company said, “The Board of Directors of Braidy Industries confirmed its action of Jan. 28, 2020, removing Craig Bouchard as CEO and Chairman. The Board and CEO Tom Modrowski are committed to the Ashland community and focused on building the Kentucky mill.”

The announcement is being disputed by an executive at Braidy Industries. The boardroom drama began when Braidy said Thursday that Chairman and CEO Craig Bouchard would step down from that role. The company offered no reason for the change. Bouchard disputed the announcement Friday.

He said on social media that he did not authorize the company release and had not relinquished his job. The dispute comes as Braidy tries to complete financing for the Kentucky project staked to millions in taxpayer money.

