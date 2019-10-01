Branches opens 2nd domestic violence shelter in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – Branches Domestic Violence Shelter is the first licensed domestic violence shelter in the state of West Virginia to open a second emergency shelter. The new location is in Putnam County and will address the increasing need for services and the growing population in the county.

We opened yesterday and already have some residents in the shelter the same day that we opened so that shows me that there was a really true need here in the county to provide these types of life saving services.” Amanda Weiss-McComas, Executive Director of Branches Domestic Violence Shelter

For the past five years, Putnam County has seen an increase in population ranging from 100 to 500 people per year. West Virginia statistics show that Putnam County ranks second in population growth among the 55 counties.

The Putnam County shelter provides eight additional beds for victims fleeing domestic violence and serves as a safe place for victims to heal from the trauma of abuse as well as access crisis counseling, legal advocacy, housing advocacy, food, and clothing. As the population of Putnam County continues to grow annually, so does the need for these services, and the need for safe shelter.

This facility will further Branches’ goal of providing a wrap-around program, meeting the needs of the victim at that critical time in their lives in their community.

We have a hotline and so if you or anyone you know might be experiencing domestic violence you can call our hotline 24 hours a day, seven days a week, there is always someone there to talk you through it, discuss your options, talk about a safety plan with you, get you in a shelter if that’s what you need.” Amanda Weiss-McComas, Executive Director of Branches Domestic Violence Shelter

Branches 24-hour toll-free crisis hotline is (304)-529-2382 or (888)-538-9838.

