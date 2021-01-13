Braxton County sets COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Coronavirus Updates

BRAXTON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Braxton County Health Department will hold a community COVID-18 vaccination clinic tomorrow for those 70-years-old and older.

The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14 at Gassaway Baptist Church. All those receiving a vaccine should bring a Photo ID and wearing masks are required. Those wishing to schedule an appointment should call (304) 471-2240.

