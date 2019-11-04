Breakfast with 13 News: Suzi’s

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Every Monday in November, 13 News is heading to a mom-and-pop breakfast shop near you! It’s a chance for us to get to know our viewers, try some delicious breakfast grub, and highlight those locally owned diners that make our Tri-State area so unique. This week, we’re taking a closer look at Suzi’s in South Charleston.

“The size of the biscuit is one thing, the taste of them [is another],” said Larry Adams. “They’re the best biscuits I’ve ever [had].”

The biscuits are made from scratch and each batch, which is mixed for 2 minutes and 30 seconds, produces a total of 26 flaky biscuits… and they go fast!

“We crack eggs every day, we don’t use the processed eggs, or the frozen ones,” said owner Susan Cowie.

‪Can you guess where I am? I’ll give you a clue— I’m in South Charleston for Breakfast with 13 News. Check out these made-from-scratch biscuits!! 🍳 🥓 WOWK 13 NEWS Posted by Shannon Litton on Monday, November 4, 2019

But it’s not just made-from-scratch breakfast that you can get there at 4 o’clock in the morning. It’s also burgers and fries.

“I get a cheeseburger and French fries every morning,” said Zach Hudson. “I don’t truly know why, but I guess it’s because it’s different.”

“I’m eating a mushroom and Swiss [cheeseburger] and an order of fries and that’s what I eat every day,” said Paul Rose.

It’s not just the food that gets customers here, it’s the fact that the workers provide them with personable customer service.

“They already know my order before I get here,” said Hudson.

“I just feel a lot more comfortable, not as rushed,” said Adams. “They always have your stuff ready right then and there, you don’t have to wait for your food.”

“We do have a lot that come in every day, and they get the same order, so we remember their orders, the girls remember their names, which makes [the customers] happy,” said Cowie.

We also met Bill Williams, who has been been a customer since for well over 30 years. For the last 8 of those years, he’s had breakfast at Suzi’s every morning.

“I came here originally when I first retired. My wife and I had a little difference. She woke up a little grumpy, and I started coming here and I read the newspaper and unwind and get the day started,” said Williams. We asked him if he grabbed his wife breakfast before he leaves each morning. “No, actually, she doesn’t do breakfast until later in the morning, but I do offer,” he said with a laugh.

Do you have a breakfast spot 13 News should head to next? Let Shannon Litton know through Facebook and Twitter!