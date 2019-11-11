Breakfast with 13 News: The Skillet in Milton

MILTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Every Monday in November, 13 News is shining a light on those mom-and-pop breakfast shops that make our Tri-State area so unique.

This week, we’re headed to the Skillet in Milton where the message is “you can have what you like, when you like.”

“We have a lot of local supporters from the area, and you can get breakfast and lunch all day,” said Skillet manager Kim Fields. “Not many places you can get breakfast all day, and it’s fresh quality, home-made food.”

Your choices can vary from waffles and biscuits and gravy to hamburgers and fries! The Skillet is known for their freshly made biscuits as well as the options they give you with those waffles! You can either get some chicken and waffles… or waffles with ice cream —- make it a meal or a dessert!

“Try it and you’ll come back,” said Fuzzy, a customer.

The Skillet has also started to serve dinner.

