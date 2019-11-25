Breakfast with 13 News: The Snak Shak

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WOWK) –If you’re looking for a diner that has stood the test of time, look no further than the Snak Shak in South Point. Barry Blankenship’s aunt got the business rolling 45 years ago.

“[It was] across the street actually,” Blankenship said. Now, he serves the same crowd her aunt once served. “Twice a day, and if not, three times a day, and that is 6 days a week.”

Those regular customers include Bob Lester, who has been having breakfast at the Snak Shak for the last 43 years. He was also excited about the win the Marshall Men’s Soccer Team got over the weekend.

“[You get] good food, good service, comradery, and all the tales we talk about in the morning,” said Lester. “Some [tales are] true, some [are] false,” he added with a laugh.

The Snak Shak is even a favorite of Mayor Jeff Gaskin, who’s been a 30-year customer. Gaskin says he comes to have breakfast at the Snak Shak to get a feel of the community’s concerns.

“Many times, I’ll throw thing out to the table and see what comes back,” Gaskin said. “[I’ll] see what they think of ideas or things that are going on in town.”

The Snak Shak also offeres daily lunch specials and dinner. Blankenship says he hopes to have live music once a week in the near future.