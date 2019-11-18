Breakfast with 13 News: Tudor’s Biscuit World

HURRICANE, W.Va. — Biscuits, wraps, platters, and pastries. Those are just some of the options you’ll have when visiting this Tri-State staple.

Every restaurant will tell you that put their customers first, but not many will name their signature biscuits after loyal customers the way ‘Tudor’s Biscuit World’ does.

The first biscuit to be named was the ‘Ron,’ after an early customer who would order a sausage, egg, and cheese biscuit every day.

“The workers at that first store decided it was a whole lot easier to ask the kitchen for a ‘Ron,’ than it was a sausage, egg, and cheese biscuit,” said Greg Atkinson of Tudor’s Biscuit World.

While most of the biscuits have been named; the steak, cheese, and hash brown biscuit hasn’t, so you’ll have to stay tuned to see what name will go with this biscuit.

Customer Dan Lauffer comes to the Hurricane Tudor’s. “It’s a unique place,” said Lauffer. “It’s uniquely West Virginian.”

It’s a place Lauffer has dined in for several years to meet with friends and neighbors. Lauffer says people have to try Tudor’s at least once. He adds first timers won’t be disappointed.

“It’s kind of a community place to come,” said Lauffer. “[We] talk about sports, politics, whatever it might be at the time, it’s an interesting place.”

The first Tudor’s Biscuit World was located in Charleston. Today, you can find the staple breakfast joint across West Virginia, parts of Kentucky and Ohio, and even Florida.