Breaking Benjamin with Papa Roach concert in Huntington this September

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Breaking Benjamin with Papa Roach plus Memphis May Fire will perform at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington on Sept. 22.

Tickets are available to the general public starting on Friday, August 6th at 10 a.m. right here.

(Courtesy: Breaking Benjamin official website)

Saturday, Sept. 11: Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sunday, Sept. 12: Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

Tuesday, Sept. 14: Columbus, OH – Express Live!*

Wednesday, Sept. 15 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center

Friday, Sept. 17 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Saturday, Sept. 18 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Tuesday, Sept. 21 – Youngstown, OH – Covelli Centre

Wednesday, Sept. 22 – Huntington, WV – Mountain Health Arena

Breaking Benjamin is a multi-platinum rock back that came onto the scene with 2002’s “Saturate.” Their well-known hits include “The Diary of Jane” and “So Cold.”

Papa Roach is a two-time GRAMMY-nominated, platinum-selling band known for their hits such as “Last Resort” and “Scars.”

Memphis May Fire has topped Billboard’s Hard Music Albums chart and broke into radio’s Active Rock Top 20. The group is best known for their hits “Prove Me Right” and “Miles Away.”