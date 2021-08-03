Breaking Benjamin with Papa Roach concert in Huntington this September

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Valeska Thomas)

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Breaking Benjamin with Papa Roach plus Memphis May Fire will perform at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington on Sept. 22.

Tickets are available to the general public starting on Friday, August 6th at 10 a.m. right here.

(Courtesy: Breaking Benjamin official website)
  • Saturday, Sept. 11: Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
  • Sunday, Sept. 12: Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater
  • Tuesday, Sept. 14: Columbus, OH – Express Live!*
  • Wednesday, Sept. 15 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center
  • Friday, Sept. 17 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
  • Saturday, Sept. 18 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
  • Tuesday, Sept. 21 – Youngstown, OH – Covelli Centre
  • Wednesday, Sept. 22 – Huntington, WV – Mountain Health Arena

Breaking Benjamin is a multi-platinum rock back that came onto the scene with 2002’s “Saturate.” Their well-known hits include “The Diary of Jane” and “So Cold.”

Papa Roach is a two-time GRAMMY-nominated, platinum-selling band known for their hits such as “Last Resort” and “Scars.”

Memphis May Fire has topped Billboard’s Hard Music Albums chart and broke into radio’s Active Rock Top 20. The group is best known for their hits “Prove Me Right” and “Miles Away.”

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS