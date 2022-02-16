CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — 13 News has learned that the current and former owners of the Charleston Town Center and the City of Charleston are being sued by the developer of the future hotel in the old Sears building.

According to the Civil Suit, Mayur Patel, the developer of the hotel, says the mall and the City of Charleston are holding up the project.

It says Mayur Patel wanted to demolish the old Sears building and construct a stand-alone hotel on the site. Patel says that the mall’s owner and the city are holding up the project and are refusing to give them a demolition permit.