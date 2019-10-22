Breaking down barriers at forefront of “Mix it Up at Lunch” Day

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Students at Explorer Academy did their part to help break down racial and social barriers during lunchtime on Tuesday.

Explorer Academy joined more than one million others across the nation and the world by participating in the “Mix It Up at Lunch” Day.

“You can have a friend that’s interested in art and you can have a friend that’s interested in sports,” said fourth grader Adia Hayes. “You can all be different, and you can learn how to be friends with different people.”

The goal is for students to sit with someone they wouldn’t normally sit with in the cafeteria, and incorporate the day into a wider effort to promote a healthier school experience.

“Just ask them [if] they want to be your friend,” said fifth grader John Ford. “You can meet new people and have different friends.”

The reason cafeterias are at the forefront of the “Mix It Up” effort is because that’s were a school’s social boundaries are the most obvious.

The event was launched by the Southern Poverty Law Center’s Teaching Tolerance project in 2002. Teaching Tolerance was created in 1991 to provide educators with free resources designed to reduce prejudice, improve intergroup relations, and support equitable school experiences for the nation’s children.