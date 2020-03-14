BREAKING: Police investigating stabbing on Charleston’s West Side

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating a stabbing on Charleston’s West Side.
The stabbing happened in the 200th block of Vine Street.
According to police, two brothers got into a verbal fight and one stabbed the other.
One of the brothers has been taken to the hospital. There is no word on his condition at this time.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
