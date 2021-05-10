Two found dead in Huntington home

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington Police are investigating the deaths of two people Monday evening.
Police say the two bodies were found on the 700 block of 5th Avenue in the Guyandotte area around 6:45 p.m.
Investigators remain at the scene at this hour and no other details have been released at this time.
This is a breaking story. We will have more details as they become available.
