Huntington, WV (WOWK) – An annual fundraising event is returning to Huntington this weekend.

The BrewGrass Festival 2022 is set to take place Saturday, May 28, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 210 11th Street in the Historical Heritage Station in Huntington. The event was originally created by Ray Frye, the owner of Taps at Heritage, and continues to be put on by Taps Heritage and a team of volunteers each year.

Festival organizers say the event raises money for the West Virginia Veteran’s Home in Barboursville, and also for the community of Huntington by attracting attendees to the area.

Bands from the Tri-State performing at the festival include Cutler Station, Long Story, Jason Mays Band, and Drift Mouth. The event will also feature local food and merchandise vendors, as well as a wine tent, craft beer and cider.

Tickets for the event are available at eventbrite.com or can be purchased at Taps at Heritage, located at 210 11th Street Suite #9 in Huntington. Organizers remind attendees that they must be 21 years of age or older to consume alcoholic beverages at the event.