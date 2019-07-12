BrickStreet Insurance rebrands as Encova Mutual Insurance Group

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WOWK) – BrickStreet Insurance and Motorists Insurance Group are rebranding as Encova Mutual Insurance Group. The announcement of the new brand name and identity came on Friday, July 12th, 2019 and Encova.com launches Monday, July 15th, 2019.

Motorists and BrickStreet affiliated in 2017. Bringing these two companies together led them to develop an all-encompassing new brand.

“For the last two years, we have continued to integrate our operations and truly become one company,” Encova CEO Dave Kaufman said. “Our new brand identity is designed to show our well-rounded product offering and capabilities.”

Encova says it remains committed to the independent agency model that Motorists and BrickStreet employed in the past.

“We are redefining ourselves in the market,” Encova president and chief operating officer TJ Obrokta Jr. said. “We are debuting a new brand identity, but Encova has decades of industry knowledge to expand our product offerings. We’ve created a more robust experience for our agents and policyholders.”

Over the course of the next year, Encova will continue to update building signage, marketing materials and other collateral to reflect the new brand identity.

“Our success comes from trusting relationships with agents and policyholders and our commitment to leaving a lasting impression in the communities we serve,” Kaufman said. “We partner with our agents to provide customized solutions to meet the needs of each policyholder to help protect what they value most, whether that be their family or business. We are proud to be Encova.”