CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – LEGO’s BrickUniverse is returning to the Mountain State in July.

The event will take place at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Saturday, July 16 and Sunday July 17, 2022. LEGO says after the event sold out in 2021, they’re anticipating thousands of people to attend the event.

BrickUniverse was founded in 2015 by LEGO-lover Greyson Beights, who was just 14 years old at the time, to give families a chance to enjoy LEGO creations from all over the world, according to the organization.

“BrickUniverse was started to inspire creativity and learning, all through LEGO bricks,” says BrickUniverse Beights. “LEGO is a toy, but it is also so much more. It can be used to teach science, technology, math, engineering, history, art and BrickUniverse lets attendees experience all of that.”

Along with seeing creations from across the world and life-size LEGO models, the organization says event-goers will also have the chance to show their own building skills with the hands-on build zones, meet a LEGO Master from the TV show “LEGO Masters” and professional LEGO artists, shop for LEGO merchandise, and see the “World built in LEGO” exhibit.

For more information or to purchase tickets to the event, visit the BrickUniverse website.