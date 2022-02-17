CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A bridge in Charleston could soon be renamed to honor fallen officer Charleston Police Patrolman Cassie Johnson.

The US 60 Washington Street Bridge over the Elk River could soon be called the “Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson – Fallen Heroes Memorial Bridge.”

The West Virginia House of Delegates passed a resolution to rename the bridge. It now goes to the State Senate for consideration.

Police Officer Cassie Johnson was shot in the line of duty while responding to a routine parking complaint in Charleston in December 2020.