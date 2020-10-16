Bridge Day 2020 goes virtual this year

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – This weekend would normally be Fayette County’s well known “Bridge Day” – but it’s going virtual this year due to the pandemic.

Video clips from past bridge days will be shown, prizes will be given out every hour of the event — and there will be a raffle.

“I think this will still be a grand finale weekend for fayette county, it just will not be as big as what it has been in the past with all the people coming to the community.” Becky Sullivan, Chair, Bridge Day Commission

Tickets are five dollars. The event will be held on the Bridge Day FaceBook page.

