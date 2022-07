SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — BridgeValley Technical and Community College posted on Facebook that all campus buildings are closed for the rest of the day due to the “unknown nature” of a recent bomb threat.

All classes and activities are also canceled for the day.

BridgeValley asked employees to work from home if they can. They also asked students and employees to not enter a building on campus until officials say it is safe.

This story will be updated if more information comes in.