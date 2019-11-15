CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – BridgeValley Community and Technical College is planning to relocate its Kanawha Valley campus to downtown Charleston in the Stone & Thomas building.
Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said, “The City of Charleston is thrilled to help make this plan a reality and to be a partner in the college’s long-term mission to expand and serve this city and region.”
The decision came with a unanimous vote of the institution’s Board of Governors this afternoon and will bring nearly 1,000 students to downtown Charleston daily. The 135,000 square-foot building will provide additional space for the college to offer new programs, expand training services and allow for future enrollment growth.
Mayor Goodwin says the city has been working with BridgeValley to identify available parking spaces for commuting students and staff.
“This location will provide students and graduates with expanded internship and employment opportunities and increase the availability of trained and skilled workers for our city’s employers,” Mayor Goodwin said.
There is no word at this time as to when the new facility will open.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Ohio House OKs bill expanding religious freedom in schools
- BridgeValley CTC plans to relocate Kanawha Valley campus to downtown Charleston
- FCC Chairman in West Virginia to look at broadband and cell problems
- West Virginia library cancels drag queen event after violent threats
- Teens plead not guilty in death of woman at Ohio state park
- First responders practice water rescue skills
- Officials ID one of the victims killed at California school
- Ohio couple allegedly beat, starved 47-pound 11-year-old girl
- Rare buck with three antlers photographed
- Former West Virginia deputy found guilty of distributing heroin to confidential informants