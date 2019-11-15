BridgeValley CTC plans to relocate Kanawha Valley campus to downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – BridgeValley Community and Technical College is planning to relocate its Kanawha Valley campus to downtown Charleston in the Stone & Thomas building.

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said, “The City of Charleston is thrilled to help make this plan a reality and to be a partner in the college’s long-term mission to expand and serve this city and region.”

The decision came with a unanimous vote of the institution’s Board of Governors this afternoon and will bring nearly 1,000 students to downtown Charleston daily. The 135,000 square-foot building will provide additional space for the college to offer new programs, expand training services and allow for future enrollment growth.

Mayor Goodwin says the city has been working with BridgeValley to identify available parking spaces for commuting students and staff.

“This location will provide students and graduates with expanded internship and employment opportunities and increase the availability of trained and skilled workers for our city’s employers,” Mayor Goodwin said.

There is no word at this time as to when the new facility will open.

