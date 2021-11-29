Brief vehicle pursuit leads to Huntington man arrested

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A Huntington man was arrested early Monday, Nov. 29 after a short vehicle pursuit.

The Huntington Police Department says they attempted to stop a vehicle in the 2700 block of 4th Avenue for “several traffic violations,” at around 2:50 a.m. The vehicle did not stop and a pursuit ensued.

Police say the vehicle was believed to have driven the wrong way onto the 31st Street Bridge ramp. They say when they went to the bridge to make sure no one was injured, they found the vehicle had struck the bridge and had broken down.

They say they found the driver, Justin Michael Elliott, 37, nearby and took him into custody.

Elliott is being charged with fleeing in a vehicle with reckless disregard for the safety of others, being a person prohibited from possessing a firearm and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, according to a press release.