HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — It’s the time of year when we salute our fellow broadcasters in the Mountain State. Tuesday at 7 p.m. is the annual induction ceremony for the West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame.

It takes place at the Museum of Radio and Technology in Huntington.

Here are the inductees for this year’s ceremony:

Tony Caridi – Voice of the Mountaineers, and a well-known sports voice on West Virginia airwaves, Cardidi has spent 20 years with West Virginia Radio Corporation. He joined WAJR-AM in Morgantown as a news anchor and served as sports director at MetroNews.

Dan Hollis – An award-winning professor and journalist, Hollis has served more than 20 years as a professor of journalism and mass communications at Marshall University in Huntington. Prior to teaching Hollis spent years as a video journalist and videographer.

Keith Bowman – Bowman serves as Chief Engineer at J104, WHAJ-FM in Bluefield.

Jay "Poppa Jay" Nunley – With over three decades in radio broadcasting, Nunley began his career in high school at WLHS in Logan. He has worked at Rock 105, WKLC-FM in St. Albans, and served as news director and general manager at WVOW-FM, the Voice of Logan.

Jeff "Jeffreys" Whitehead – With more than 40 years in broadcasting, Whitehead hosts the Morning Show and is operations manager at WQBE-FM in Charleston.

“Talking to them sometimes, they don’t realize the effect that they have on their audience. So many people remember them from year to year. It’s just important that we recognize the people that have built this industry,” says Tom Resler with the West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame.

The entire program will be broadcasted on the WOWK 13 News website.