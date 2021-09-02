Broadway in Charleston set to return to Clay Center

The Clay Center and Nederlander National Markets say the 2021-2022 season will return in February 2022 with four shows scheduled, along with a rescheduled show from the 2019-2020 season set for November 2021. (Photos Courtesy: The Clay Center)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Broadway in Charleston is returning to the Clay Center in 2022.

The Clay Center and Nederlander National Markets say the 2021-2022 season will return in February 2022 with four shows scheduled, along with a rescheduled show from the 2019-2020 season set for November 2021.

“We are thrilled to announce the 2021-22 Broadway in Charleston season,” said Al Najjar, President and CEO of The Clay Center. “After being dark for more than a year, this season will be very special for our guests and staff. We look forward to welcoming our Broadway fans back to The Clay Center.”

Broadway in Charleston will reopen with “STOMP” on Nov. 18, 2021. The show was initially scheduled for 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic. The Clay Center and Nederlander National Markets say tickets purchased for the original performance will still be honored on the new date.

The first show of the new season will be the concert-style theater show “The Simon and Garfunkel Story.” The full line-up of performances for the 2021-2022 season includes:

“The Simon and Garfunkel Story”: Feb. 16, 2022

“Hairspray”: March 22, 2022 (Tony Award winner)

“Anastasia”: April 12, 2022

“Jersey Boys”: April 27, 2022 (Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award winner)

Officials say subscriptions are now on sale, however, the on-sale dates for individual tickets will be announced at a later time. The season packages start at a minimum of $155 and are available at the Clay Center Box Office or by calling 304-561-3570. More information is available on the Clay Center’s website.