Brush fire breaks out in Belle

BELLE, WV (WOWK) – Crews are responding to a brush fire in Belle.

Kanawha County Dispatchers say the call came in before 7 P.M. Wednesday evening, of a brush fire in the area of Midland Avenue and Hastings Drive.

The Belle Fire Department is en route and the Division of Forestry is also responding.


It’s unclear at this time if the brush fire is impacting any structures in the area. No injuries are being reported at this time. We will keep you updated as more details are made available.

