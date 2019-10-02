Brush fire burns more than 1,000 acres in Fayette County

PAX, W.Va. (WVNS) — Crews are on the scene of a major brush fire near Pax in Fayette County. Firefighters were sent to put the blaze out at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019.

Responders said the fire has already burned more than 1,000 acres. There is no word on how long the fire was burning before crews arrived on the scene. There is also no information on how close they are to containing the blaze.

Crews from Pax, Mount Hope and Bradley-Prosperity Volunteer Fire Departments as well as Oak Hill Fire Department and the Division of Forestry are on the scene. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

