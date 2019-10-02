PAX, W.Va. (WVNS) — Crews are on the scene of a major brush fire near Pax in Fayette County. Firefighters were sent to put the blaze out at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019.
Responders said the fire has already burned more than 1,000 acres. There is no word on how long the fire was burning before crews arrived on the scene. There is also no information on how close they are to containing the blaze.
Crews from Pax, Mount Hope and Bradley-Prosperity Volunteer Fire Departments as well as Oak Hill Fire Department and the Division of Forestry are on the scene. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Brush fire burns more than 1,000 acres in Fayette County
- Court rejects news media bid for gunman’s school records
- 2 charged after infant life-flighted for becoming trapped between mattress and crib
- National Weather Service employee drowns off Outer Banks coast
- Boy with Down syndrome invites girlfriend to homecoming dance
- Barge hits marina, sets boats adrift in Ohio River
- Ashland Police have coffee, speak with citizens on “National Coffee With a Cop Day”
- Several Arrested in Huntington drug bust
- Man accused in Georgia woman’s death surrenders to police
- State Police fatally shoots suspect in Nicholas County