UPDATE: (5:11 p.m. Feb. 11, 2022) – Officials say Martha Road could reopen in the next 15 to 20 minutes after being closed due to a brush fire.

Barboursville Fire Chief Andrew Frazier says they believe the fire started when a tree fell, hit a powerline and caused a spark.

Officials say the fire did get close to a home in the Ridgeview Development and burned about a quarter of an acre.

AEP is on the scene and they will have to disconnect some power in the area where the fire was, causing some outages for some customers.

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Crews in Barboursville are battling a brush fire that is causing detours in traffic.

According to Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum, Martha Road is shut down due to a brushfire in the Ridgeview subdivision. Traffic is being diverted through Barboursville Park.

Drivers should use caution in the area.

Multiple brush fires have been reported as of Friday afternoon due to high wind gusts and dry air, which can cause fires to get out of control quickly. Some other counties reporting fires include Jackson, Mason, Mingo and Wayne Counties in West Virginia.

The National Weather Service has issued a statement that any outdoor burning should be avoided due to these conditions and that people should be mindful of sparks while working outdoors.