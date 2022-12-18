KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County 911 dispatchers say there is a small brush fire on Lens Creek Road in the Marmet area of West Virginia.

The call came in around 5:25 p.m. on Sunday with reports of a hillside fire and burning pallets in the roadway.

Dispatchers say there was a person at the scene when law enforcement arrived, but to their knowledge, the individual is currently not a suspect.

Marmet Volunteer Fire Department and West Virginia State Police responded, dispatchers say. Police assistance was per the fire department’s request.

Dispatchers also say State Police is investigating what happened.