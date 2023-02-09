WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Wayne County Emergency Management officials say multiple brush fires have been reported in the county and are causing power outages.

According to the Wayne County EMA, crews are currently working to extinguish brush fires in Wayne, Centerville, Lavalette and Dixon.

The Appalachian Power outage map is reporting approximately 621 customers in the area are currently without power. At this time EMA officials say they do not have an estimate for when power will be restored to customers.

This is a developing story and WOWK 13 News has a crew heading toward the area. We will update this article as more information becomes available.