CHAPMANVILLE, WV (WOWK) – The latest round of weather, while it may be pleasant, is creating the perfect conditions for brush-fires. Parts of Logan County have been experiencing quite a few flare-ups.

Chapmanville has been having trouble with the brushfires since Friday but Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tommy Perry says the initial fire was caused by a tree falling on a transformer on Friday night.

They were able to contain the fire that night and, with the freezing temperatures over the weekend, everything seemed to be under control. But as the temperatures did climb and wind picked up yesterday, it rekindled.

Perry says crews have been working non-stop.

“Everyone is going to be okay. Fire lines are in, forestry is on it, we’ve got trucks on it, just don’t start no new fires no burning right now,” says Perry.

The West Virginia Division of Forestry came to assist around 8 o’clock Wednesday morning.

Some residents say the smoke had them worried.

“Last week it was like I looked out and everything looked fine, I came back in later, it was dark. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing I mean the smoke was terrible. But the fire you know at night you could see it going all over the hillside,” said Shelia Robinette who lives in Chapmanville.

Luckily no residents or businesses suffered damage in these brushfires but crews are worried as the wind continues to cause problems.