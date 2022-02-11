WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Neighbors in this rural part of Wayne County say they noticed brush fires around 2:30 p.m. after they were left without power.

We spoke with residents on the extent of what they were seeing. Keysha Earp and her family were stuck in the middle of the problem area. She says this does not happen often.

They’re just a lot of burnt-up trees and ash. Firefighters said this was the first time they’ve dealt with like this that’s this big. Keysha Earp, Wayne County resident

I'm here in Wayne County where brush fires have hit the area hard.



Fire crews are working to extinguish the flames now.@WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/NwbzsY7rID — Lane Ball (@LaneBallWOWKTV) February 12, 2022

Dispatchers say high winds knocked down power lines, which caught a field on fire. Lavalette firefighters worked to contain the flames which burned more than 20 acres of fields and woods.

Residents reported seeing crews out late in the evening working to keep the fire contained, but firefighters aren’t the only ones fighting the blaze.

Earp and her family said they will remain vigilant all night to make sure the fire does not reach their home.