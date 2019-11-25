Buck firearm season sparks magic at meat processor

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – At Milam’s Custom Meat Processing in Kanawha County opening day of buck firearm season is a family affair.

“40 so far but it was a slow morning it’ll pick up this evening when the hunters get back out in the woods,” says Adam Milam, owner of Milam’s Custom Meat Processing.



Milam has two young sons, Brayden and Levi, who were more than ready to help their dad take on the deer.

"We skin the deer and put it in the cooler," says 8-year-old Brayden.

“We skin the deer and put it in the cooler,” says 8-year-old Brayden.

The boys even help out with processing. The meat they worked on today was donated by a hunter to Hunters Helping the Hungry.

“He’s cutting meat, he’s also cutting meat and handing it to me and I’m putting it in the loader,” explains Brayden.

The deer season brings in more than just meat to the shop it also brings years of memories and also “meat shop elves” named Buck and Spike!!

“Bucks the camo one and Spikes the green one,” says Brayden.

The elves watch over the boys and bring luck to the shop opening week and some extra magic in the Milam boys’ wild and wonderful lives.